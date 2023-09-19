Former Jets Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold among 173 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class

Dec 19, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 173 Modern-Era nominees for the 2024 Hall of Fame class, with a number of Jets represented.

Former Jets wideout Brandon Marshall, who also played five games with the Giants in 2017, is among nine players making the list for the first time. Marshall spent two seasons with the Jets (2015-16), catching 168 passes for 2,290 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro Second Team and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his 1,502-yard season in 2015.

Nick Mangold is also back on the ballot. The former center was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played his entire 11-year career with Gang Green, earning seven Pro Bowl nods.

Other Jets among the 173 nominees include fullback Tony Richardson, defensive lineman John Abraham, and linebacker James Farrior.

This full list of nominees will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November, and then down to 15 (plus four more senior finalists). The Hall of Fame Selection committee will then meet ahead of the Super Bowl to select between four-to-nine members for the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Of course, the Jets were well represented in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, with both Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko ending up in Canton.