Former Jets analyze Zach Wilson's performance in first NFL victory over the Titans | Jets Post Game Live
On Jets Post Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable discuss Zach Wilson's performance in New York's Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The guys agree that Wilson showed a lot, but more can be expected from him.