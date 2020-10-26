Former Jet WR Wayne Chrebet talks future of team, Sam Darnold

The Jets have started their season 0-7, losing to the Bills Sunday after allowing 18 unanswered points and seeing their offense put up a paltry four yards in the second half of the game.

Sam Darnold started the game well, completing 10 of his first 11 passes for 107 yards, but then collapsed, going 2-of-13 the rest of the way.

Former Jets WR Wayne Chrebet spent 11 seasons with the Jets from 1995-2005 enroute to being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. With the Jets looking down a potential 0-16 path, Chrebet, who was a member of the New York team that went 1-15 in 1996, thinks that theirs still something special in Darnold that can't be written off just yet.

“I’ve always thought that; he’s got a great ball, and he’s very smart, but he’s never had a full allotment of weapons, so I can’t completely judge him,” Chrebet said on an appearance on WFAN’s “McCartan After Midnight” prior to Sunday's loss. “I was there the day he signed, and I liked his knowledge of Jets history and respect for the past. You saw what he did on that long run (versus Denver) – that’s special, and I’d like to see what he does the rest of the year.”

With games against the Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots and Seahawks among those still on the Jets' schedule, finding a win is certainly going to be tough.

“The record is what it is, but Joe [Douglas] added a lot of one-year deals, and that was smart, because you want to see a trial and see if a guy fits in before you sign them long-term,” Chrebet said. “With the amount of picks and cap space they have, they can turn this around rather quickly, and guys should want to come play in New York. If you win here, there’s nothing like it – you become a king in New York City!”

No matter what the Jets final record is, Chrebet thinks their long-term future is in good shape.

“If you look at their assets, you see there’s a bright future. It may not turn around in one year, but you can see the long-term promise,” Chrebet said. “If it doesn’t work out that (they get the No. 1 pick and get Trevor Lawrence), they’re still going to get some good players.”

It's only Week 7, so there's a lot that needs to happen until then. So we'll just have to take it one week at a time, but it's going to be a very interesting stretch to the end of December.