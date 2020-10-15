Former Jet Le'Veon Bell is deciding between three teams, including two in AFC East: report

Former Jets RB Le'Veon Bell is deciding between three teams as he mulls his next landing spot after being released by Gang Green.

Those three teams just happen to include two that are in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs are on Bell's final list, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who reports that a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers at this point seems unlikely.





Fowler added that Bell could sign as early as Thursday.

Bell, 28, was released by the Jets earlier this week after he became disgruntled due in part to how he was being used in the offense.

Asked on Wednesday whether he felt he misused Bell, Jets head coach Adam Gase said the question had become "irrelevant."

"It's irrelevant at this point" Gase said before being prodded to expand on his answer.

"It didn't work out," he added. "It didn't work out, and we're gonna focus on this (upcoming) game right now."