Former James Clemens linebacker Monty Rice holds second annual youth camp

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Monty Rice always had the dream of playing professionally, and he made it: the kid from Madison, Alabama is now getting ready to begin a new journey with the New Orleans Saints. But first, he returned to his hometown to host his second annual youth camp.

Rice welcomed over 100 kids ages 7 through 18 to Madison City Schools Stadium on Saturday, working through different drills and teaching new skills. He said the kids brought the energy, and he wanted to give that energy and effort back to them.

12-team softball showcase featuring several local, SEC schools coming to Toyota Field

However, Rice also made sure to bond with these kids and teach them lessons that go beyond the football field, showing that they can reach whatever dreams they want to.

“When I was that age, I told people all the time I was going to do what I’m doing now and nobody believed it, and it happened. I just want these kids to know, don’t listen to the doubt, keep going, keep pushing. However, I just like to be accessible to them, when you’re in a position like this, if you’re not accessible then you’re wasting your blessing. I’m just trying to help build stronger people because my high school coaches used to say this ain’t hard, life is hard. Just been a great pleasure being able to come back and be around these kids and be around the area where I’m from,” Rice said.

Rice was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and then was signed by the Saints this past December.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.