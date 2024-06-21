Former Jambos helped Oyegoke choose Hearts

Daniel Oyegoke has played for England up to under-20 level [Getty Images]

Daniel Oyegoke has revealed that a trio of former Hearts players helped persuade him to make the move from Brentford to the Scottish Premiership club.

Neil MacFarlane and Steven Pressley are part of the backroom coaching team at the Premier League outfit, while winger Jamie Walker was a team-mate last season while the 21-year-old England Under-20 right-back was on loan to Bradford City.

"I've worked with all of them closely over the last three years," Oyegoke told Hearts TV after making the move for an undisclosed fee. "I spoke to all of them and they didn’t have a bad thing to say about the club.

"I know Jamie was a young boy when he started here. Jamie's a top guy and Hearts created people like Jamie."

Oyegoke said "it was a very easy decision" to move to a "massive club with a massive fanbase".

"In my last game of the season at Bradford, I heard about the interest from the club," he said, suggesting that "it should be a blast" to play at a packed Tynecastle under floodlights.

"I just said to my agent to try and get it done as soon as possible."

Asked what kind of player Hearts fans can expect, Oyegoke added: "I’m athletic, confident and composed. I like to defend one-v-one and can go forward as well."