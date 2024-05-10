Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones signing with Cardinals

Former Jacksonville wide receiver Zay Jones is signing with Arizona, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Jones’ contract with the Cardinals is worth $4.25 million over one year.

The Jaguars released Jones on May 1 following two seasons with the team, with one season remaining on his contract. Jacksonville saved nearly $4.2 million in 2024 salary cap space by making the move.

Jones caught 116 passes for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns over 22 starts and 25 appearances with Jacksonville, raising his seven-year statistical totals to 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He peaked with the team in 2022, producing single-season career highs of 82 receptions and 823 receiving yards. He added 13 catches for 157 yards and one score in the 2022-23 postseason.

Jacksonville cut Jones after signing free agent wide receivers, Gabriel Davis and Devin Duvernay, in March, and taking receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Jones visited Tennessee, Arizona, Dallas and Kansas City earlier this week while assessing his options as a free agent, and ultimately opted for the Cardinals.

Arizona made Marvin Harrison Jr. the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL draft at No. 4 overall, and chose receiver Tehjaun Palmer in the sixth round. Jones will offer the Cardinals a valuable veteran contributor to pair with the rookies, on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire