Former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook visiting Seattle Seahawks

Seattle may be looking to sure up the wide receiver room this season.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook plans to arrive in Seattle on Sunday.

I'm told free agent WR Dede Westbrook is planning to travel Sunday for a visit with the #Seahawks, at this time, per source. Westbrook is still currently in Minnesota. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 23, 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Westbrook will workout for the Minnestoa Vikings and plans to sign there "if all goes well." Westbrook has also indicated he's headed to Minnestoa via his Instagram account.

Westbrook's coming off a torn ACL after catching just one pass for four yards last season. The 2017 fourth-rounder out of Oklahoma has caught 159 passes for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns his first three seasons. Due to a shoulder injury, Westbrook fell down the depth chart, only being activated once through six games before tearing his ACL.

With Minnesota, he appears likely to start at WR3 behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson while in Seattle the competition will be steeper with the second-round draft pick of D'Wayne Eskridge.

The Vikings also employ Westbrook's wide receivers coach while in Jacksonville, Keenan McCardell.

“I was kind of set on Seattle,’’ Westbrook told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “And he was like, ‘Darn you’re not even going to come out and give me a chance’ I coached you the past four years and you’re just going to fly out to Seattle and not give Minnesota a shot?’’’

Westbrook also has experience returning punt having fielded 47 during his NFL career, scoring one touchdown. Minnesota ranked dead last in punt return yards at 4.3 yards per punt return in 2020.