Former Jaguars TE Gerrit Prince to join Chiefs practice squad

A day after getting cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Gerrit Prince is now set to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Prince, 26, spent his entire rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He appeared to be in line to make the 53-man roster this year, but Jacksonville decided to keep seven wide receivers rather than a fourth tight end.

While it’s unclear if the Jaguars made an effort to keep Prince with a practice squad offer of their own, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the second-year tight end chose Kansas City over Jacksonville.

For one, Prince is a Kansas-native whose hometown of Shawnee is about a dozen miles from Kansas City. He’ll also join a Super Bowl-champion roster that’s led at the tight end position by Travis Kelce, an 11th year tight end who turns 34 in October.

Prince caught three passes for 22 yards this year in preseason and had nine receptions for 72 yards during the Jaguars’ 2022 preseason slate.

