Former Jaguars safety Donovin Darius arrested, hospitalized after DUI stop

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged with driving under the influence.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Darius was also hospitalized under the authority of the Baker Act for a mental health evaluation after “ingesting numerous pills” following the arrest.

The Baker Act is the common term for the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971 which allows for an individual to be involuntarily institutionalized “if that individual possibly has a mental illness or is danger of harming themselves or others.”

Darius played 10 seasons in the NFL with nine of those years coming with the Jaguars and one with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 118 career games with 117 starts. He intercepted 14 passes with seven forced fumbles along with two sacks. He was the 25h overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Syracuse.

The DUI charge is a misdemeanor.