Former Jaguars All-Pro Tony Boselli reportedly in hospital with coronavirus

The former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli is in hospital after contracting Covid-19, according to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman.

Boselli was reportedly admitted to a hospital in the Jacksonville area and his condition was severe enough that he was placed in intensive care. Freeman says he is now out of ICU but still being treated by hospital staff.

He was initially in the intensive care unit. I’m told he’s doing better but is still receiving treatment. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 29, 2020

The 47-year-old was one of the best tackles of his generation and named to the NFL’s All Decade team for the 1990s. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All Pro and is considered by many as a future Hall of Fame member.

He was the first-ever draft pick for the newly formed Jaguars in 1995 and played for them until 2001. Boselli was incredibly popular with fans, and local McDonald’s franchises even offered Boselli Burgers.

On Friday night former Denver Broncos wide receiver Orlando McDaniel died at the age of 59 after contracting Covid-19. The New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton, came down with the virus earlier this month but looks to have made a full recovery after a period of self-isolation.