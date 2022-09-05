Former Jaguars OL KC McDermott worked out for Buffalo Bills on Friday

After getting the short end of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster cuts last week, offensive lineman KC McDermott is moving on from Duval County in search of his next contract. According to the NFL’s transactions wire, he worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Friday after playing in the preseason with other Jaguars backups. He looked to be in contention for a 53-man roster spot in Jacksonville before the team waived him last Monday.

McDermott had been with the Jaguars since 2018 when he joined the team as an undrafted free agent. After starting one game last season, his outlook for 2022 seemed to be heading in a positive direction, but after his termination, he’ll need to catch on somewhere with a big need on the offensive line to have the chance to see any action this season.

At 26 years old, McDermott has never played professionally outside of Duval County and is a relative unknown to general managers around the league. He played capably at the collegiate level at the University of Miami but wasn’t considered a top-flight prospect when he declared for the NFL draft in 2018. Any team that picks him up will consider McDermott to be a work in progress, though if his presence on Jacksonville’s roster has been any indication, he remains a worthy project for any offensive line coach.

It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Jaguars to make a move to bring McDermott back later this year. As offensive line depth is a key factor to a quarterback’s long-term protection over the course of a season, McDermott could effectively become an extra backup for Jacksonville as a free agent if he is unable to secure a spot with another team. He will be familiar with the system head coach Doug Pederson has in place and should be hungry for a shot to make a good impression should his number ever be called for an opportunity to play.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire