Former Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell set to land with Dolphins

Former Jaguars offensive coordinator — and later, interim coach — Darrell Bevell will have a fairly soft landing after he wasn’t retained by new head coach Doug Pederson.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are hiring Bevell to serve as the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator under new head coach Mike McDaniel, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Bevell only lasted one season with the Jaguars, as he was brought in by former coach Urban Meyer. When Meyer was let go after 13 games this season, Bevell guided the team down the stretch. Under his guidance, the team won its third game of the year in Week 18 by ending rival Indianapolis’ playoff hopes.

The #Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their QB coach/passing game coordinator, source said. He’ll help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2022

Regardless of the thoughts about his Jacksonville tenure, this is a move that makes quite a bit of sense for Miami, who hired a coach with just one year of coordinator experience. Bevell is a seasoned NFL play-caller who has held an offensive coordinator position in the league since 2006.

Before he was with the Jaguars, he had prior stops with Minnesota, Seattle (where he won a Super Bowl in the 2013 season), and Detroit. He also served as interim coach for the latter after Matt Patricia was fired.

The Dolphins hope that Tua Tagovailoa will develop into a franchise quarterback, and he’ll have a veteran quarterback coach to help him out.