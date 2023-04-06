Former Jaguars DT Corey Peters announces retirement

Veteran defensive tackle Corey Peters, who spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is retiring from professional football.

Peters, 34, announced the decision Thursday in a lengthy post on social media that thanked the Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals “for being a vital part of making my dreams come true.”

Long-time, respected DT Corey Peters is calling it quits after a 12-year career that included lengthy stints with the #Falcons and #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/obCnh8NzoV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2023

Peters began his career with the Falcons after he was picked in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Atlanta before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2015.

The Jaguars added Peters to their practice squad in September 2022, but he was only there for a month before he was promoted to the active roster in October. He appeared in 12 games for Jacksonville and started three.

Peters was especially valuable in the Jaguars’ regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans when he recorded two tackles for loss and was the team’s third highest graded player on defense by Pro Football Focus. He became a free agent last month.

In 12 NFL seasons, Peters recorded 19 sacks and 55 tackles for loss.

More Jaguars news!

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire