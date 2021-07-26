Former Jaguars DT Abry Jones retires

It appears longtime Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones won’t be suiting up for the rival Tennessee Titans, after all. He was placed on the reserve/retired list on Saturday, seemingly indicating that his professional career has come to an end.

The 29-year-old played every snap of his career as a member of the Jaguars since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. The former Georgia Bulldog appeared in 105 games for the Jags, starting 52 of them.

He finishes his NFL career with 196 total tackles (18 for loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He also hit the opposing quarterback 15 times and had 12 passes defensed.

Jones was placed on the injured reserve after five games last season, and though he was designated to return and began practicing with the team, he was never activated. He didn’t re-sign with the Jags after the season, instead opting to sign a deal with the Titans.

He was expected to be a significant role-player (and even potential starter) for Tennessee this year, so with his decision to hang up the cleats, the team will have to look elsewhere for defensive line help.