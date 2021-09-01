Former Jags QB Jake Luton to join Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Johnson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars had plans to bring back Jake Luton through their practice squad, it won’t be happening. The former Jags sixth-round pick was signed by the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday.

This decision comes after Luton was among several players waived during the Jags’ final roster moves that occurred on Tuesday to trim their team down to 53 players. It isn’t uncommon for teams to take two quarterbacks into the regular season and the Jags were one of those teams when the roster cut deadline occurred.

The Jags drafted Luton out of Oregon State last year with selection No. 189. As a rookie, he took the field for three games with the team (all three were starts) and accumulated a 54.5% completion rate (60-of-110) for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six picks. His starts came against the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he wasn’t able to garner a win in any of those contests.

With Luton off the market, the Jags will undoubtedly be looking to add a developmental quarterback to their practice squad Wednesday. At one point and time, they had four on their roster during training camp between Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Gardner Minshew II, and Luton. Of course, Luton is a Seahawk now and Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving just Lawrence and Beathard.

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks signing Jake Luton, cutting Sean Mannion and Phil Haynes

    The Seahawks kept three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players, but one of them is being dropped from the roster on Wednesday in favor of another signal caller. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing former Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton. Sean Mannion will be released in a corresponding move. Luton [more]

  • Seahawks release Sean Mannion, sign former Jaguars QB Jake Luton

    According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle has released Mannion from their roster and signed QB Jake Luton, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief

    ​The NFL Foundation has joined the Saints, Ravens, Panthers and Falcons in donating $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The league announced its donation will go to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The NFL Foundation will work with the Saints to identify non-profit organizations that will address the immediate needs of [more]

  • NFL player prop of the day: Russell Wilson and the joy of cooking

    Russell Wilson has an upgraded receiving corps and a new offensive coordinator promising an up-tempo offense. Will Pete Carroll let Russ cook?

  • Chargers claim Eric Banks, Trey Marshall

    The Chargers continued the process of building their roster for the 2021 season on Wednesday by claiming defensive lineman Eric Banks and defensive back Trey Marshall off of waivers. Banks spent last season on the Rams practice squad and remained with the team through this summer. Marshall was signed by the Broncos after going undrafted [more]

  • Titans release Matt Barkley, place Cole Banwart on COVID-19 list

    The Titans have made a move to shore up depth on their offensive line, cutting a quarterback in the process. Tennessee announced that the club has released QB Matt Barkley as a corresponding roster move for claiming offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the Jets. The club also announced offensive lineman Cole Banwart has [more]

  • Emma Raducanu shines on US Open debut as she outclasses Stefanie Voegele to reach second round

    The most telling thing about Emma Raducanu’s first-round win, in view of her tender age, is that it surprised absolutely no-one. Raducanu went out as the heavy favourite against Stefanie Voegele – a Swiss 31-year-old who has played hundreds of tour-level matches – and promptly squashed her for the loss of five games: 6-2, 6-3.

  • Emma Raducanu enjoying ‘free swing’ at US Open

    The 18-year-old saw off Stefanie Vogele and will now face Zhang Shuai, who recently beat her at the Silicon Valley Classic.

  • Seattle Seahawks: 4 questions about their initial 53-man roster

    Pete Carroll and John Schneider generally know what they're doing when it comes to team-building, but we do have a few questions about the initial 53-man roster.

  • Seahawks move D.J. Reed to left cornerback in practice as shuffling at position continues

    With just a week left before the start of the regular season, the cornerback position for the Seattle Seahawks remains in flux. The team has made a pair of trades in the last week — acquiring John Reid from the Houston Texans and Sidney Jones from the Jacksonville Jaguars — in an attempt to bolster [more]

  • Giants 53-Man Roster Analysis: 3 strongest and weakest positions heading into 2021 season

    The Giants' 53-man roster is set for now. Let's break down the three strongest and weakest position groups heading into the new season.

  • Detroit Lions bring Zane Gonzalez back on practice squad; kicking competition ongoing

    Veterans Darren Fells and Dean Marlowe were released to clear roster room Wednesday, but should re-sign this week

  • Bills release Jacob Hollister

    Jacob Hollister‘s bid to be one of the Bills’ tight ends has come to an end. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Hollister as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Hollister signed with the Bills as a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons [more]

  • Seahawks face pivotal season now and for their future

    In Pete Carroll's tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there have come a few tipping point moments. There was the decision to name Russell Wilson the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012, or saying goodbye to key pieces of a Super Bowl roster when the time came for a refresh several years after winning the title. After an offseason of drama, including questions about Wilson’s future in Seattle, the Seahawks enter this season again with expectations of being a contender.

  • Green Bay Packers announce 16-player practice squad

    The Packers signed 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday. All 16 were with the team during training camp.

  • Seahawks claim former 49ers OT, former Ravens DB off waivers

    With Shepley in the mix, Seattle now has seven offensive tackles on the roster.

  • Vikings claim Ben Ellefson, waive Jalyn Holmes

    The Vikings are set to be without Irv Smith Jr. for the entire season and they’ve doubled down on additions at the position over the last two days. Former Jet Chris Herndon is on his way to Minnesota after a Tuesday trade and the team claimed Ben Ellefson off of waivers on Wednesday. Defensive end [more]

  • In need of emergency QB, Detroit Lions sign Steven Montez to practice squad

    Detroit Lions new QB Steven Montez threw for 9.710 yards in three years as a starter at Colorado and spent last season on Washington's practice squad

  • Report: Jags trade CB Sidney Jones IV to Seahawks

    The Jags continued to be active on the trade market Monday and have decided to trade CB Sidney Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Giants cut C.J. Board and two others

    The New York Giants have cut wide receivers C.J. Board and Dante Pettis, and linebacker Trent Harris.