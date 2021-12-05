Former Jags QB Gardner Minshew set to start for Eagles Week 13

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially inactive today. Gardner Minshew starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

Finally, fans will get to see the return of Minshew Mania! However, this time it will be with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick, Gardner Minshew II, will make his first start with his new team as Jalen Hurts was ruled questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury. With the Eagles’ game against the New York Jets set to take place in less than an hour, the team decided to make Hurts inactive, giving the nod to Minshew for his first start since being traded by the Jags.

While with the Jags, the young quarterback built a huge following due to his unique style on and off the field. However, with the Jags falling into No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, they found themselves in position to trade Minshew in late August. They then sent him to Philly for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick that could end up being a fifth if Minshew plays in 50% of the snaps in three games.

Minshew will enter Sunday’s game with 20 starts to his name and a 7-13 record. Throughout his career, he’s been able to complete 63% of his passes (503-of-799) for 5,541 yards, 37 touchdowns. and 11 picks. He will also enter the game with 96 rushing attempts for 497 yards and a touchdown.