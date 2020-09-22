Former Jags QB Blake Bortles signs with Broncos

Earlier in the year when we checked, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was living his best life while awaiting another opportunity to re-join the NFL. Well, Tuesday marked the end of that wait as the B.O.A.T. signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.





The signing of Bortles comes after Broncos starter, Drew Lock, sustained a rotator cuff strain in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former Florida Gators quarterback, Jeff Driskel, was then inserted into the lineup and will remain the starter until Lock can return.

Per Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Lock could be out for three to five weeks, so it made sense for the Broncos to sign a quarterback with experience like Bortles. The veteran’s addition now puts the Broncos at two quarterbacks on their active roster.

Bortles will enter his time with the Broncos with 73 career starts, a 59.3% completion rate (1,562-of-2,634), 17,649 passing yards, 103 touchdowns, and 75 interceptions. Of course, those starts all came with the Jags from 2014-18 after the team drafted him third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.