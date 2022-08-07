Former Jags LT Tony Boselli officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony has officially concluded, which means the NFL now has added its newest members to football’s most exclusive club. That includes former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, who is now the organization’s first player to be enshrined at Canton.

Former Jaguars quarterback was given the honor of being the presenter for Boselli and helped him reveal his bust that went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

On Friday, Boselli received his gold jacket at the Gold Jacket Dinner which several of his family members attended.

Boselli’s career only lasted from 1995 to 2001 due to a shoulder injury cutting it short, and as a result, it took him longer than many in the football community felt it should have to get him enshrined in Canton. However, Boselli remained patient about getting his opportunity and his time finally came this offseason. Back in February, fellow Hall-of-Famer and friend of Boselli, Anthony Muñoz, revealed the news to him as NFL Network caught the moment.

Boselli joins the Hall of Fame after becoming a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler with the Jags, marking a dominant run with the organization. Those accolades helped him become a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team and a member of the Jags’ Hall of Fame called the “Pride of the Jaguars.”

Several members from the Jags organization attended the ceremony, like Jags owner Shad Khan and co-owner Tony Khan, as well as current general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson. His speech was just past 11 minutes as he thanked those who supported him throughout his journey.

