Former Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads not guilty to charges of sex with teenage girl

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to court documents obtained by multiple media outlets.

Police arrested Smith on April 29 after reportedly sending a SWAT unit to his Jacksonville home.

Smith, 29, stands accused of having sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions. According to an arrest report, Smith met the girl, 17, at her workplace on Aug. 27, 2019. The arrest warrant states that she told him then that she was underage and that the two began to communicate via phone and social media.

Details emerge on Smith’s charges

The warrant states that Smith picked the girl up four days later in his Cadillac Escalade and that they went to his home, where they had sex in his movie theater and bedroom. The girl also told police that they had sex in his Cadillac too.

When Smith dropped her off at the lot where she had parked her car, he offered to give her $200, according to the warrant. She accepted $100 and used it on emergency contraception, she told police.

The warrant shows that police found the girl’s DNA in Smith’s Cadillac. Police confiscated the vehicle last November when they conducted a search warrant at his home.

Smith faces up to 15 years in prison

Smith did not appear in court Wednesday, according to the reports, as he waived his right to arraignment and to be present at pretrial conferences.

Smith remains out on $50,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for May 20. The charge is a second-degree felony and carries up to 15 years in prison.

Smith, a one-time Pro Bowler, did not play for the Jaguars in 2019 after a surprise announcement in May that he was taking the season off.

