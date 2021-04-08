Former Jags corner A.J. Bouye joins Panthers

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is on the move again. The 29-year-old has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Wednesday. Originally an undrafted player out of Central Florida, Bouye spent the first four seasons of his career in Houston before signing a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2017.

That season was the best of his career as he played opposite Jalen Ramsey. He notched a career-high six interceptions and made his only Pro Bowl appearance. However, his play declined over the next two years a bit, and Jacksonville decided to offload his contract by shipping him to Denver for a fourth-round pick in 2020.

With the Broncos last season, he appeared in seven games and allowed two touchdowns and 273 yards. On Dec. 9, he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He missed the final four games of the 2020 season, and his suspension will carry over to the first two games of the 2021 season.

