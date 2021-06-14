Former Jackson State WR Daylen Baldwin commits to Michigan football as grad transfer

Michigan football just added a receiver via the transfer portal.

Graduate transfer Daylen Baldwin announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday afternoon with a tweet.

Baldwin played at Jackson State this spring under coach Deion Sanders and entered the transfer portal on June 1. As a transfer, he reported offers from Ohio State, Central Michigan and Kent State, among others. He told 247Sports that he has two years left to play.

As a junior, Baldwin led Jackson State with 540 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in six games. His best game of the season was against Mississippi Valley State in March, when he had 128 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Newcomer of the Year and also received first-team All-Conference honors.

Jackson State University's Daylen Baldwin is stopped by Alabama A&M's JaBraun McNeal during their game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Baldwin sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Morgan State. A native of Southfield, Baldwin attended Farmington High School and Waterford High School. As a senior at Waterford, he caught 20 passes for 401 yards and six touchdowns.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Baldwin adds size to Michigan's receiver room, which also features Cornelius Johnson (listed at 6-feet-3 on the spring roster). He is the second graduate transfer to recently choose the Wolverines, joining former Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whitley.

