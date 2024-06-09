Former Jackson State football's Kevin Dent inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame

Former Jackson State defensive back Kevin Dent was inducted Saturday into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Dent was joined in the 2024 class by Joe “747” Adams (Tennessee State); Antoine Bethea (Howard); Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State); Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State); Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University); and Eddie Hurt (Morgan State).

The only @JacksonStateU player to be named a 3x All-American and also a member of the CFHOF Class of 2006 is Kevin Dent. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/Ipeqx5bEmv — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 8, 2024

“It is a great honor to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” Dent told The Clarion Ledger. "It feels really good to be inducted with some great guys like Harold Jackson. They just paved the way for me.”

Jackson State three-time football All-American Kevin Dent was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame

Dent, 57, a two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, is the only JSU football player to be named a three-time All-American, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Vicksburg native played safety for Jackson State from 1985 to 1988 and helped lead the Tigers win 27 of 28 conference games. Dent ranks second on the school's all-time interceptions list with 21, behind Lem Barney.

After college, he was signed as a free agent by the Arizona Cardinals but did not make the team. He played for the Birmingham Fire of the World Football League and the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League, but an injury cut his career short.

