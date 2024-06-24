Former Jackson State football player and Jackson Public Schools athletic director Daryl Jones talks

- Daniel Jones expects to be fully ready by training camp, Malik Nabers on making good impression with GiantsGiants quarterback Daniel Jones gives an update on his health after his first practice at mandatory minicamp. Jones also discusses Darren Waller's retirement and what Malik Nabers has shown so far. Nabers speaks about being himself as he enters a new offensive system.7:31Now PlayingPaused
- Naming rights and private equity in NCAA conferences? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, national columnist Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde dive into the commercialization of college sports, most recently with possible commercial names for conferences. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:01Now PlayingPaused
- Robert Saleh says he's on 'exact same page' with Aaron Rodgers after absence from Jets mandatory minicampJets coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp with an 'unexcused absence', but says he was in communication with the quarterback and they're on the same page. Saleh also speaks about his key takeaways following the teams first minicamp practice.5:49Now PlayingPaused
- Vikings' CJ Ham: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellThis week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Vikings Fullback CJ Ham. The pride of Duluth has worked his way up from undrafted free agent to 2 time pro bowler – as well as 2 time Vikings team captain. Ham enters his 8th year in the NFL – all with the Vikings. The latest challenge for Ham is adapting to a new way of playing the fullback position in the Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. Ham discusses what those changes are, how he’s adapted and how he’s enjoying their multidimensional offense. When not on the football field, Ham can be found hosting many charity events from his recent football camp in Sioux Falls, hosting Adam Thielen’s celebrity softball game or events for his own family’s charity the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.10:16Now PlayingPaused
- Wan'Dale Robinson and Jermaine Eluemunor excited for their respective roles with the 2024 GiantsGiants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunore spoke with the media at minicamp on Wednesday to discuss their excitement with their roles within their position groups with the Giants heading into the 2024 season.4:15Now PlayingPaused
- Why the NCAA fears athlete employment | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the complexities surrounding the potential employment status of NCAA athletes. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:23Now PlayingPaused
Former Jackson State football player and Jackson Public Schools athletic director Daryl Jones talks
