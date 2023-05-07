Former Jackson State football defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy commits to Missouri

Jackson State defensive end Nyles Gaddy is returning to his SEC beginnings by committing to Missouri.

"I like to announce I'm committing to the University of Missouri," Gaddy wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Gaddy started his college career as a walk-on at Tennessee before transferring to play for former JSU coach Deion Sanders. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Gaddy played in 24 games for JSU the past two seasons and was second on the team with seven sacks.

In 2022, he helped JSU become the No. 1 defense in the SWAC, giving up less than 13.7 points per game. Gaddy's best game was against Tennessee State when he had 3 1/2 sacks and four tackles for loss. For that, Gaddy was named SWAC Player of the Week and ended the season with 40 tackles, and was named an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference performer in 2022.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season and after Sanders was hired at Colorado, Gaddy entered the transfer portal. Later, he changed his mind and played in the Blue and White spring game on April 15. After playing in the game, Gaddy announced for the second time he was entering the transfer portal.

