Former Jackson State basketball star Angel Jackson released by WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces have waived former Jackson State center Angel Jackson, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson was the only HBCU player drafted by a WNBA team in 2024 as the No. 36 pick in the third round.

Jackson posted Monday night on X, formerly known as Twitter: "15 will be back"

Jackson is now eligible to sign with any other WNBA team. The season begins May 14.

15 will be back🙌🏾 — Angel🖤 (@hooper_angel15) May 7, 2024

Jackson was a two-time SWAC defensive player of the year. She averaged 10 points per game and 6.8 rebounds a game and led the SWAC in blocked shots with 97 in her senior season.

The last HBCU player to be drafted in the WNBA was former Jackson State player Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who was chosen in the third round with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

JACKSON DRAFTED BY WNBA IN THIRD ROUND Jackson State's Angel Jackson is selected No. 36 by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024 WNBA draft

In her final game at Jackson State, Jackson matched up against UConn's Aaliyah Edwards in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in an 86-64 loss. In that game, Jackson blocked three of Edwards' shots, scored 13 points and had four rebounds. Edwards was taken with the sixth pick of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Jackson helped lead JSU to back-to-back SWAC regular-season titles in her two seasons, going 35-1 in conference play.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State basketbal'sr Angel Jackson released by Las Vegas Aces