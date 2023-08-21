Former ISU coach Greg Lansing takes role at Arizona State

Aug. 21—Former Indiana State University men's basketball coach Greg Lansing has taken a role with the Arizona State University basketball program.

Lansing confirmed to the Tribune-Star over the weekend that he will become a special advisor to Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley.

Lansing, now 55, had been serving as a NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hurley has coached Arizona State since 2015, including last season's 23-13 finish.

Lansing coached Indiana State for 11 seasons, compiling a 181-164 record from 2010 to 2021. He finished one victory short of tying the school record for coaching wins, trailing Duane Klueh's 182. Lansing's 2010-11 Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and, thus, reached the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to Syracuse. His teams also made three other postseason berths, including two in the NIT and one in the CBI.

The ISU administration didn't renew Lansing's contract after his 2020-21 team finished 15-10 overall and 11-7 in the Missouri Valley. His connection with Indiana State had previously included serving as an assistant coach under Kevin McKenna (2006-10) and the late Royce Waltman (1995-99).

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.