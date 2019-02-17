Former Islander Rob Schremp torches John Tavares unprovoked

The build-up to John Tavares’ Long Island return keeps getting more and more interesting.

While New York Islanders’ fans have been bitter since the day the star left the club, a former teammate of his decided to pile on via Twitter.

The ultimate “ I did my job “ kind of superstar. He wins when he goes to play for his country as they are loaded with players mostly equal or better. Other than that, he just collects HIS points and HIS awards. — Rob Schremp (@RobSchremp) February 16, 2019





If Tavares ever needs a letter of recommendation, I suggest he steers clear of anybody with ties to Long Island. It probably won’t end well.

Rob Schremp played on the same team in New York with the ex-Islanders captain from 2009-2011, but apparently, the attitude of J.T. still irks the 2004 first round pick to this day.

John Tavares and Rob Schremp probably didn’t keep in touch after being teammates. (Getty Images)

Will we get more confessions from former teammates in the build-up to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ visit to Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 28? It’s hard to say. It is clear that Tavares probably won’t be fazed, though.

Because as it happens, nothing on planet Earth can rattle this guy.

John Tavares shows no fear pic.twitter.com/6yNsngXuN6 — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) February 17, 2019





