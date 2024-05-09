Former Iowa WR Jacob Bostick commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw wide receiver Jacob Bostick enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this spring as he chose to depart from Iowa City. The Palatine, Illinois native has chosen his next destination.
Bostick, a product of Palatine High School, told 247Sports that he has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. The move comes on the heels of a visit to College Station and left him impressed and ready to call Texas A&M his new home.
“Obviously, they came on towards the end, but I knew from the moment I stepped — even in the car, when the coach picked me up,” he said. “I’m a Christian guy myself and there were Christian morals throughout the facility and the people, it touched my heart immediately. There was a different vibe through the facility. The energy the coaches had and the effort they put into my visit blew me away.
“They said see me competing and earning a role right away,” Bostick said. “They’re not really looking for a guy to bring in just for a depth issue, they’re bringing me in to have a role right away. I’d have to earn that for sure, but my job is to earn it, learn the offense and compete right away.” – Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Out of high school, 247Sports has Bostick as a three-star recruit and the No. 109 overall in the class of 2022. While at Iowa, Bostick did not have any statistics while appearing in five games.
Jacob Bostick has four years of eligibility remaining and joins an Aggies team that is deep at wide receiver. The Aggies currently have five juniors or seniors listed as either first or second string on the depth chart after spring ball.
Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.
Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7