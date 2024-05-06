Former Iowa tight end could have gone even higher in 2024 NFL Draft

The fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft was the round of the tight ends. Six tight ends would be drafted in the fourth round alone after just three went off the board in the draft’s first two days.

One of those players who came off the board in the fourth round was Iowa tight end Erick All. The former Iowa Hawkeye and Michigan Wolverine was selected at pick No. 115 by the Cincinnati Bengals, surprising some.

All entered the draft after suffering another major injury that ended his season with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 252 pound tight end suffered a torn ACL in Iowa’s seventh game last season, a 15-6 win over Wisconsin.

While he didn’t play a ton after transferring from Michigan in the offseason, All still managed to be Iowa’s top receiving threat statistically. All finished last season with 21 receptions for a team-leading 299 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

With multiple injuries throughout his career impacting his overall production, All was valued as more of a mid-late, fifth-round pick according to the consensus big board.

While the consensus big board views the pick as somewhat of a reach, Cincinnati clearly did not. In fact, the team said that the Iowa tight end was in consideration for them at the 80th pick.

“Obviously, the injuries are what allowed him to come to us. Otherwise, I don’t think there’s any shot in the world (that) he was there when we got him, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “The tape spoke very loudly on him, and I think he’s a really good fit for us.”

While they have some players at the position currently in Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample, it’s clear that Taylor and the Bengals have high hopes for their new tight end in All.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X:@Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire