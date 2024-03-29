Former Iowa State women's basketball player Izzi Zingaro enters transfer portal

Iowa State's Izzi Zingaro takes a shot over TCU's Bella Cravens during a Feb. 25, 2023, game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Former Iowa State forward Izzi Zingaro is planning to play college basketball again.

It just won’t be for Iowa State.

Zingaro, who left the Cyclones women’s basketball team last November, confirmed to the Register that she has entered the transfer portal and intends to play again.

The 6-foot-4 native of Canada appeared in 44 games for Iowa State over the course of three seasons. Zingaro didn’t appear in any games this season.

Iowa State announced in November that Zingaro stepped away from basketball this season to focus on her health and graduating.

Zingaro averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds from 2020-23 for the Cyclones.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Izzi Zingaro enters transfer portal after stepping away from Iowa State