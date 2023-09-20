Former Iowa State basketball player pleads guilty to underage gambling, including on hoops

Former Iowa State University basketball player Jeremiah Williams has pled guilty to underage gambling in the state’s investigation of athletes' sports betting.

Williams is the 10th Iowa State or University of Iowa student-athlete to plead guilty to the charge.

Williams was originally charged with tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor. As part of the guilty plea, Williams pleaded to a simple misdemeanor with a $645 scheduled fine as defined by Iowa code. All other athletes charged in the probe have also faced tampering with records charges and those who have pleaded guilty have had those reduced to underage gambling charges.

In his plea, Williams admitted to placing wagers while underage using the FanDuel account of someone over the age of 21. He also admitted to placing more than $1,000 in wagers while under 21, the legal gambling age in the state of Iowa.

Williams turned 21 in June.

Williams also admitted to placing wagers on other college basketball games. This would mean he would lose half a season of eligibility under the NCAA’s new gambling rules.

His college career began with two years at Temple before he transferred to Iowa State. The former Cyclone never appeared in a game, tearing his Achilles tendon in October and leaving in the transfer portal earlier this year.

Williams now plays at Rutgers. Because of NCAA rules regarding players who transfer twice, Williams was unlikely to participate in the 2023-24 season. The Ashbury Park Press reported that Williams applied for a waiver of those rules to allow him to participate in Scarlet Knights games for the upcoming season, though the NCAA has been strict about waiving those rules.

