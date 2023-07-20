Former Iowa State basketball great Dedric Willoughby dies at 49-years-old

Former Iowa State basketball star and Hall of Famer Dedric Willoughby died Wednesday night doing what he did best. He died playing basketball.

A Cyclones point guard for coach Tim Floyd for two seasons between 1995 and 1997, who also later played for Floyd with the Chicago Bulls. Willoughby died playing pickup ball near his home in Atlanta.

We lost a Legend.



Rest in Peace, Dedric Willoughby.



Iowa State confirmed his death Thursday afternoon, news that had been making the rounds since that morning.

Willoughby, 49, was inducted into Iowa State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2008, he was picked to the Cyclones’ All-Century men’s basketball team.

“Dedric just meant so much to my coaching career and our team,” said Floyd, who confirmed that Willoughby died of a heart attack.

“He had one of the quickest releases of his shot of anyone I coached – in college or in the pros. Incredible intensity. He had an uncanny ability to get his 3-point shot off as quick as anyone I saw.”

Willoughby was the first player in Iowa State men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points during a two-season career, averaging 19.8 points per game.

He was an All-American in 1997, after finishing fourth nationally in 3-pointers a game (3.8).

A two-time All-Big Eight selection, Willoughby was MVP of the Big Eight Tournament and led the Cyclones to the 1996 conference championship.

“When I left to go to Iowa State after his second season, his mother called me,” Floyd said. “She said 'When you recruited him, you said that you’re going to take care of him, so I expect you to take him with you to Iowa State.'

“I really wasn’t sure he was good enough for what we had to do and who we had to play against, but I made a promise.’

Dedric Willoughby proved a lot of people wrong during his brilliant career.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dedric Willoughby, Iowa State basketball great, dead at 49