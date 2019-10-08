Former Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell dies after car crash

Derrick Mitchell scored three touchdowns in his time at Iowa. (AP)

Former Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell died Monday after he was injured in a car crash late last week, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

Mitchell was 24.

“I think all of us are very sorry to hear about Derrick Mitchell,” Ferentz said. “I guess he was involved in an accident last Friday morning. That’s a tough circumstance. It’s a very tough thing. Way too young for something like that to happen. Our feelings, certainly, and our condolences are with his entire family.”

Mitchell played at Iowa from 2013-16. The St. Louis native had 27 career carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 165 yards. All of his stats came in 2015 and 2016. His two rushing scores in 2015 came against Northwestern and Maryland. That Northwestern game, a win for the Hawkeyes, was Mitchell’s finest moment with the team. He had 10 carries for 79 yards and also had three catches for 43 yards.

Mitchell transferred from Iowa after the 2016 season as a graduate transfer. He went to Texas Tech in 2017 and didn’t record a statistic for the Red Raiders. He was recruited to Iowa as a three-star athlete in the class of 2013. When Mitchell signed with Iowa he was the No. 19 player in the state of Missouri.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

