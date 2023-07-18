Former Iowa offensive lineman, Wisconsin native Cody Ince, dies suddenly at age 23

Iowa junior offensive lineman Cody Ince (No. 73) protects the line as junior quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Cody Ince, who attended Unity High School in Wisconsin and played the offensive line for four years at the University of Iowa, died suddenly over the weekend according to an Iowa team spokesman, near his home in Grantsburg, Wis.

No cause of death was provided for Ince, 23. Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement, "He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program — his coaches and teammates — are mourning his loss.”

A visitation and celebration-of-life service were scheduled for Saturday in Amery, near his hometown of Luck.

Ince, an all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2017, was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020. He played in 29 games and made 10 starts in his career, one beset by injuries. He graduated in 2022, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Unity High School is located in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, which is in Polk County in the northwest part of the state, roughly an hour from the Twin Cities.

Iowa offensive linemen Cody Ince (73) and Justin Britt (63) walk to a practice before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl football game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin native and former Big Ten lineman Cody Ince dies at 23