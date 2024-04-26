Former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz joins fellow Big Ten program

Former Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is joining a fellow Big Ten program’s staff.

Per an initial report from Hawk Fanatic’s Pat Harty and a follow-up report from InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann, Ferentz is joining the Maryland Terrapins’ staff as an analyst.

Maryland finished its 2023 season with an 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten) record.

SOURCE: Maryland is expected to hire Brian Ferentz as an analyst for the Terps. The 41-year-old, a former Patriots assistant, spent a decade at Iowa working as the Hawkeyes OL coach and later OC. He’d also coached TEs, RBs and QBs there. Pat Harty first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 26, 2024

Ferentz was relieved of his duties as Iowa’s offensive coordinator following the 2023 college football season. The Hawkeyes’ offense devolved into a national punchline over the course of his final seasons as Iowa’s offensive coordinator.

Iowa ranked dead last in the FBS in total offense during the 2023 season and second from the bottom in the 2022 campaign. The Hawkeyes were also ranked No. 132 in scoring offense (15.4 points per game) during the 2023 season. That figure ranked second-to-last nationally.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Ferentz played offensive guard and center for the Hawkeyes. After going undrafted in the 2006 NFL draft, Ferentz signed free agent contracts with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Ferentz began his coaching career as a scouting assistant with the New England Patriots in the 2008 season. During his stint with the Patriots, Ferentz eventually became an offensive assistant and then the tight ends coach.

Ferentz returned to Iowa City as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach from 2012-14. He added the run game coordinator title during the 2015-16 seasons. Then, Ferentz served as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator from 2017-23.

After Ferentz’s dismissal, Iowa hired former Western Michigan head coach and Green Bay Packers analyst Tim Lester as its new offensive coordinator heading into the 2024 college football season.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire