Former Iowa OC Brian Ferentz finds new Big Ten coaching role

Former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz did not take long before finding another coaching job in the Big Ten, as the Maryland Terrapins have hired him as an analyst.

The role is not quite at the level of his offensive coordinator position with the Hawkeyes. But the often-criticized OC has a strong record as an offensive line coach and lower-level assistant.

Ferentz was in the headlines throughout 2023 after Iowa forced him to average 25 points per game to keep his job. The Hawkeyes averaged 15.4 points per game, again having one of the nation’s worst offensive units. Iowa announced the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz will not return for the following season at the end of October.

For clarity: we at Badgers Wire wrote on November 2 that every Big Ten West offensive coordinator would’ve been fired with the 25 points-per-game baseline. It was not a great year for Big Ten West offenses, as is usually the case.

SOURCE: Maryland is expected to hire Brian Ferentz as an analyst for the Terps. The 41-year-old, a former Patriots assistant, spent a decade at Iowa working as the Hawkeyes OL coach and later OC. He’d also coached TEs, RBs and QBs there. Pat Harty first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 26, 2024

Either way, Ferentz didn’t have trouble finding a new landing spot in the Big Ten. He’ll work to rise back up the coaching ranks, this time without his father in charge of the program.

