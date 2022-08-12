Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Jack Koerner signed by the New Orleans Saints

Another Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back can be formally added to the list of those to successfully make the jump to the NFL. Reports have surfaced that former Iowa safety Jack Koerner has been signed to a contract by the New Orleans Saints.

Koerner was signed by the Saints immediately following the draft but then waived to clear roster space. He finds himself back in New Orleans as NFL preseason is about to get underway for nearly all franchises this weekend.

Saints have signed safety Jack Koerner, source says. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 10, 2022

Koerner spent five years in the Iowa football program and undoubtedly made the most of it. Throughout his career he totaled 32 games started, 216 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

His output and pedigree only adds credence to the cheat code that Iowa is for defensive backs to make it to the NFL. In New Orleans, Koerner will have the chance to learn from one of the best safeties in the game, Tyrann Mathieu.

Great play by #28 Jack Koerner. pic.twitter.com/v2I0DU8NLC — Neighbor-Hood Husky (@HoodHusky) October 11, 2021

While signed as a safety, Koerner will likely get his chance to make his mark during preseason on special teams. Special teams can get guys like him noticed and takes the same mentality that it does at Iowa to get on the field.

His path could be similar to another former Hawkeyes safety, Jake Gervase. Gervase bounced around the league for a while and was cut a few times but persevered until he ultimately raised the Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Los Angeles Rams last season. Gervase resigned with the Rams in May.

