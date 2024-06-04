Former Iowa Hawkeyes pitcher Adam Mazur making MLB debut for San Diego Padres

The Iowa Hawkeyes will get to see one of their own on the bump tonight. Former Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur is getting the call-up to the big leagues and will be making his MLB debut for the San Diego Padres.

Mazur, a second-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, is breaking through and is going to have his chance to show what he’s got against the best. Mazur is going to be getting his first taste of the majors against the Los Angeles Angels.

Adam Mazur will make his @MLB debut tonight. The former Iowa SP and 2022 second-round draft pick is slated to start for the @Padres.#B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/XIUy5lNxb7 — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) June 4, 2024

Adam Mazur is 4-3 this year in the minors with his time split between the Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, and the Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas. Mazur is carrying a 3.86 ERA on the year and has an overall minor-league ERA of 3.18. He is pounding the strike zone, as well, as he had 50 strikeouts to just nine walks on the year. Opponents are hitting .233 against him this season.

Mazur, the product of Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Minnesota, spent one year with the Hawkeyes in the 2021-22 season. He went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA over 93.2 innings pitched.

The first pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. CT as the Angels are hosting the Padres.

