Former Iowa Hawkeyes OL Justin Britt announces retirement from football

Justin Britt has officially announced that he is retiring from football, hanging up the cleats after some recent thought and speculation.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman released a statement via his personal Twitter account announcing the decision and thanking Hawkeye fans for their support throughout his career.

“I’ve had a lot of time to decide what my next move was. It’s been a really hard decision, but after a bunch of prayer I’ve decided to just hang up the cleats. Football will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you all for the support I’ve gotten during this journey. 63 out,” Britt wrote in his announcement.

I’ve had a lot of time to decide what my next move was. It’s been a really hard decision but after a bunch of prayer I’ve decided to just hang up the cleats. Football will forever hold a special place in my heart

Thank you all for the support I’ve gotten during this journey 63out pic.twitter.com/t0SbetM6Yq — J. Britt (@justinbritt63) June 2, 2023

Britt joined Iowa as a three-star signee after being a sought-after recruit out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. 247Sports rated Britt as the 36th-best offensive guard and as the No. 11 recruit in Indiana in the 2019 class. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from schools such as Purdue, Arizona, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While at Iowa, Britt saw action in multiple seasons, primarily at right guard. During his time in Iowa City, Britt saw action in a grand total of 16 games and made three starts.

Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury. Following the 2022 season, Britt decided to enter the transfer portal in March.

While Britt battled injuries and saw limited action, he was always among the fan favorites as a player with great charisma and an even better mentality. The now-former Iowa lineman laid it out there for the Hawkeyes during his tenure and was always battling. Whatever is up next for Justin Britt will surely see success and be the next chapter in a great story.

More Football!

CBS Sports chooses Iowa as best Big Ten long shot bet 247Sports omits Cooper DeJean from list of defensive stars primed for monster seasons 247Sports ranks Kinnick Stadium as top-10 tailgate scene Multiple kickoff times for Iowa Hawkeyes' 2023 football season revealed Iowa's 2023 acquisitions snubbed as 247Sports claims pair of Big Ten foes 'dominated offseason'

Advertisement

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire