Former Iowa Hawkeye guard finds latest Big 12 landing spot

Joe Toussaint is back on the move. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard announced his decision to join Texas Tech over fellow finalists Kansas State and Pitt.

“I definitely see myself flourishing in the role that I will have (at Texas Tech),” Toussaint told On3. “I believe I can make this team a NCAA tournament team. I believe the coaching staff has crazy confidence and faith in me, and I will always bet on myself.”

Toussaint heads to West Texas following one season at West Virginia where he averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The 6-foot, 190 pound guard shot 37.4% from the floor, 32.7% from 3-point range and 78.7% from the free throw line.

Now, he joins first-year head coach Grant McCasland with the Red Raiders.

He joins a Texas Tech team that will feature plenty of fresh faces. In addition to Toussaint, McCasland and the Red Raiders have brought in Grand Canyon guard Chance McMillian, Arizona State guard Devan Cambridge, Arizona State forward Warren Washington, Nevada forward Darrion Williams and Georgia forward KyeRon Lindsay.

Toussaint elected to leave West Virginia following former head coach Bob Huggins’ resignation following his DUI arrest. Former Mountaineer Tre Mitchell also transferred to Kentucky.

Of course, Toussaint appeared in 98 games and started 41 during his three-year stay in Iowa City. He tallied 471 points, 279 assists, 160 rebounds and 111 steals while with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has added its own pair out of the transfer portal, bringing aboard Belmont transfer Even Brauns and Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke. Krikke was just tabbed as one of 247Sports’ top Big Ten transfers.

The 6-foot-9, 220 pound big led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game. He was even better than that mark in league play, scoring on average 21.0 points per game.

The Edmonton, Alberta, product also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Krikke shot 55% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Brauns played in 92 games during his three-year Belmont career, including starting 31 contests and 30 of 31 games last season. Brauns averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game in 21.2 minutes of average floor time last year with the Bruins.

A 6-foot-9, 240 pound center, he shot 58.3% from the floor, which was tops on Belmont. Brauns registered double-figure scoring in 10 contests last season and had double-figure boards in five games.

The Hawkeyes made their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament last season and finished with an overall mark of 19-14.

