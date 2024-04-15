Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins announces SEC transfer destination

After a four-year run with the Hawkeyes, former Iowa guard Tony Perkins entered the transfer portal in late March.

Perkins averaged a career-high 14.0 points to go along with his 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 43.2% from the field, 29.9% from 3-point range and 78.8% from the free throw line.

Perkins appeared in 126 games and started 81 during his Hawkeye career. The Indianapolis product scored 1,175 points, grabbed 398 rebounds, dished out 321 assists, registered 137 steals and blocked 32 shots while in Iowa City.

Now, his next destination is public. Perkins took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm his move to the Missouri Tigers.

It’s never been about the money 😑😑 Go 🐯 — Tony Perkins (@Saucy___T) April 15, 2024

“It’s never been about the money,” Perkins wrote on X.

Perkins joins a Missouri team that won just eight games a season ago and failed to win an SEC game. The Tigers finished 8-24 (0-18) last season. It was the first time the program hadn’t won at least one conference game since the 1907-08 season.

Per 247Sports, Perkins is a four-star transfer, the nation’s No. 56 overall player and the No. 12 point guard. Perkins was a three-star signee for the Hawkeyes in the 2020 class and was rated as the No. 43 shooting guard and as the No. 8 player from Indiana out of Lawrence North according to 247Sports.

Perkins chose Missouri over programs such as Indiana and Oregon.

Perkins is one of a trio of Hawkeyes that entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Iowa’s 2023-24 men’s college basketball season. Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery and sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen entered the portal as well. McCaffery just announced his transfer commitment to play at Butler.

Iowa ended its 2023-24 season with a 19-15 (10-10) mark. The Hawkeyes won one game in the NIT over Kansas State before falling at Utah.

