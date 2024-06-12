Former Iowa guard Molly Davis joining Evansville staff as graduate assistant

Former Iowa guard Molly Davis’ next chapter is in Evansville, Ind.

After spending her final two collegiate seasons with the Hawkeyes, Davis is off to Evansville where she joins head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells’ staff as a graduate assistant.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Molly play basketball since she was a freshman in high school. The thing that has always stood out to me about Molly is the joy that she plays with. Molly loves the game. When her coaches at Iowa reached out to me about Molly’s interest in our graduate assistant position, I knew right away she would be a great fit. She has a high basketball IQ and is a hard worker.

“Molly is a winner and has been a part of many successful teams. She will be a tremendous asset to our players in helping them understand all of the things that go into building a championship program. She has a bright future in coaching and I am excited for the opportunity to mentor her in her first coaching role!” Scherr-Wells said in Evansville’s announcement.

Davis was a key piece on Iowa’s past two teams that advanced to the Final Four and national championship games. The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Mich., averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting 53.9% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

Help us welcome the newest member of our staff – Graduate Assistant Molly Davis! ➡️ Two appearances in the NCAA National Championship Game at Iowa

➡️ All-time scoring average leader at Central Michigan

📰 https://t.co/e6tvbmTVMt 🏀 #ForTheAces pic.twitter.com/4sLo4qhaG3 — Evansville Women’s Basketball (@UEAthletics_WBB) June 12, 2024

Davis started 27 games last season for the Hawkeyes and appeared in 31, but she sustained a knee injury that ultimately ended her 2023-24 season.

Then-head Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder commented on Davis’ absence before the national championship game against South Carolina.

“I would love for Molly to have that opportunity. She deserves it. My heart aches for that kid. Basketball is so important to her, and to have this happen to her. Honestly, we thought she was going to be back. We thought she was going to be back a couple weeks ago.

“For her to be able to stay, not bring any added attention to herself, like, oh, woe is me, it’s amazing how she’s handled this. I know how much it’s hurting her,” Bluder said.

Davis is sure to bring the type of leadership she brought to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to Evansville as she begins the first portion of her coaching career.

