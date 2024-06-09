Former Inter Milan Midfielder: “Nerazzurri Showed Great Spirit To Bounce Back From Champions League Final Defeat”

Former Inter Milan midfielder Cesar has praised Simone Inzaghi’s side for their ability to recover from defeat in the Champions League final last year.

The Nerazzurri suffered heartbreak in 2023 when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the final, but bounced back this year to comprehensively win the Serie A title by 19 points.

In an interview with PlanetWin365 and via L’Interista.it, Cesar admitted that he was impressed by the spirit shown by Inter to put their continental defeat behind them, and that this was a sign of their maturity.

“It was not a foregone conclusion that they would recover from the Champions League final loss to Manchester City,” the Brazilian claimed.

“I thought that the league would immediately become one of their objectives and so it was.”

Meanwhile, the former Lazio and Corinthians midfielder, who earned two caps for Brazil, praised the Nerazzurri for being ambitious in their pursuit of glory.

“The most beautiful thing about Inter is that even in winning, even with the changes to the club, they think big.

“It shows that even while winning you can do more and improve,” he added.

Cesar joined Inter from Lazio on an initial loan in 2006, before making the switch permanent and remaining with the Nerazzurri until 2008.

He won two league titles and a Coppa Italia with Inter, and represented the Biscione 25 times in Serie A.