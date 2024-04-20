Former Indiana State basketball center Robbie Avila commits to Josh Schertz, Saint Louis

Former Indiana State center Robbie Avila is headed to Saint Louis to play for ex-ISU coach Josh Schertz.

The 6-10, 240-pound center announced on The Field of 68's YouTube channel with Jeff Goodman.

"I'm going to be playing under Josh Schertz again," Avila said. "I trusted his path for me these past two years and trust what he has planned for me these next few years. I'm excited to get over there and do the same thing we did at Indiana State and win some games."

Avila's transfer to the Billikens comes after Schertz turned down a record contract extension with the Sycamores to coach Saint Louis.

Avila is coming off a career season at Indiana State in which he helped the Sycamores reach the NIT championship game. This past season, Avila averaged 17.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 53.6% from the floor.

During the 2023-24 season, Avila became one of the best mid-major players in the country. He sported the throwback Rec-Spec style goggles on the court and earned nicknames like "The College Jokic" and "Cream Abdul Jabbar."

Doyel on ISU: Indiana State's 'throwback team' captured imagination of community, country with NIT run

The Oak Forest, Illinois native played two seasons at ISU and put up 14.2, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists during that time. Avila announced he would enter the transfer portal on April 9, a day after UConn defeated Purdue in the national championship.

"First off I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love. He has continued to bless me in so many ways. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches over these last two years. The family bonds we've made have been absolutely special and will last a lifetime. I am truly a better person and player going through this journey with them," Avila said in a post on X.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ex-Indiana State basketball center Robbie Avila commits to Saint Louis