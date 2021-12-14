Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. transferring to Washington

New Washington coach Kalen DeBoer will have a familiar face in the quarterback room in 2022.

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. announced Tuesday that he would be transferring to Washington. Penix and DeBoer were at Indiana together in 2019 when DeBoer was the team's offensive coordinator.

Penix played in five games for the Hoosiers in a disappointing 2021 season. He was 87-of-162 passing for 939 yards with four TDs and seven interceptions. Penix separated the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in a loss to Penn State in October and didn’t play again the rest of the season. Four quarterbacks saw playing time for Indiana as the Hoosiers finished the season 2-10.

That was the fourth significant injury Penix suffered in his college career. He tore his right ACL in November of 2020 and has injured that ligament twice. When healthy, he’s been a productive quarterback.

Penix threw for 24 TDs and just eight interceptions in 12 games in 2019 and 2020. In six games in 2019 with DeBoer as the team’s offensive coordinator, Penix was 110-of-160 passing for 1,394 yards and 10 TDs and four interceptions. He threw 14 TDs in six games in 2020 as Indiana went 6-2 and went to the Outback Bowl.

DeBoer left Indiana after the 2019 season to take the head coaching job at Fresno State. He moved to Washington after the Huskies fired Jimmy Lake and Fresno State went 9-3 in 2021.

Penix is the second former Power Five starting QB to announce his transfer destination this week. Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler said Monday night that he would be transferring to South Carolina and reunite with former Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer.