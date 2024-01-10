Former Indiana football tight end Aaron Steinfeldt is headed to this New York program

Regardless of the coaching situation within Indiana University's football program, Bloomington North graduate Aaron Steinfeldt was ready to move on.

The only question was whether he'd head left or right, wanting to get out of the Midwest to further pursue his college football dreams. He'd looked west at Colorado State, but with the school not willing to accept many of his college credits, it wasn't going to work out for someone looking to graduate next December.

IU's new staff looked at him for a split second, then backed away.

While the tight end was vacationing in the Bahamas, he received a text from a member of the coaching staff at FCS Albany in New York. They chatted and a visit was arranged. On Tuesday, Steinfeldt, who announced in late November he had entered the transfer portal, was on his way to Albany with two years of eligibility remaining.

Indiana's Aaron Steinfeldt (84) catches a pass during warm-ups before the start of the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

"It's been a long process, truthfully," Steinfeldt said. "I went into the process not knowing what was going to happen.

"It's a change I'm looking forward to. I saw the success Albany had going to the semifinals and I saw how hungry the staff was to go to the FCS championship and win. I want to win as well and be around a winning culture."

Steinfeldt likes what he sees in Albany

The Great Danes, under 10th-year coach Greg Gattuso, like to throw the ball around and are coming off the best season in school history. They went 11-4 (the previous high for wins had been nine (last done in 2019) and it was just a year removed from a 3-9 campaign. Albany won a Colonial Athletic Association title, earning a No. 5 seed for the FCS playoffs.

Albany won two games, beating Idaho to make the semifinals where they ran into the defending champs from South Dakota State.

Indiana's Aaron Steinfeldt (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

"The staff felt like family," Steinfeldt said. "They're all very young guys. The main thing I appreciated was the honesty. With the IU staff, there was some dishonesty I didn't appreciate. (Albany was) up front with me and I appreciated that. They told me how it is.

"All the guys I met on my visit were committed. I was one of the last guys they wanted to commit. They're all down-to-earth, good people as well as good football players. And I want to win and compete for championships. I want to be an all-conference, an All-American guy. That's what I want to be and I know it's not going to come easy. I also know I want to be a part of something special."

Albany will have a new quarterback in place next season as two-year starter Reece Poffenbarger, who led FCA in touchdown passes and was already No. 4 all-time in school history in passing yardage, is transferring to Miami.

Steinfeldt, named the state's best tight end his senior year at North, was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball for the Cougars. He appeared in eight games at IU this past season, catching but one pass for 11 yards. In 2022, he played 12 games, catching six passes for 52 yards and his only collegiate touchdown.

Educationally, Albany fit, too. A school of just 15,000, not small but still has a compact campus in the state's capital city. "They also have a good psych program," Steinfeldt said of his major. He plans on working on his Master's at Albany or elsewhere depending on how next season works out.

Bloomington North’s Aaron Steinfeldt catches a touchdown pass over a Terre Haute North defender during a Sept. 20, 2019, game at North. Steinfeldt will play collegiately at Indiana University. (Bobby Goodin / Herald-Times)

Steinfeldt ready to be a playmaker

Steinfeldt is joining a team that nearly beat Marshall last year (where Aaron's younger brother Aidan is heading) and played at Hawaii. The Danes will play their annual 'money game' at West Virginia in 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is ready to hit the field and take advantage of his strengths as a tight end.

"I just want to be able to play and have fun," he said. "I've had reps but not the opportunity for an extended period to be on the field consistently. I just know what I can do.

"I have a lot of experience being part of a Big Ten system and D-I FBS training and facilities."

Indiana's Shaun Shivers (2) celebrates with Aaron Steinfeldt (84) and Parker Hanna (51) after scoring a touchdown during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Steinfeldt was not happy with how he was used as a tight end at IU and said the staff wanted him to gain weight in an urgent matter in the off-season, which he didn't see as helping his ability to get open and catch passes. He is grateful for his experience at IU but ready to run a different route.

"The kind of player they are getting is a combination of everything," Steinfeldt said. "I want to dominate in the trenches and dominate as a receiver. I'm a guy who loves to catch the ball in big-time moments, shed tackles and get (yards after catch).

"I want to use my soft hands to catch balls and get upfield. I want to be a weapon in the pass game."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Former Bloomington North/Indiana TE Aaron Steinfeldt commits to Albany