Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty shot and killed in Indianapolis violence

Former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed in Indianapolis over the weekend as violence erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office positively identified Beaty as the victim of one of several shootings that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Protests and violence have taken place in the downtown area of Indianapolis for the past three nights to protest police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death in police custody, but it’s not clear if any of the shootings were directly tied to those actions.

Beaty, 38, was a lineman at Indiana from 2000 to 2004. Since graduating he’d become a local business leader, running several nightclubs in the area and opening his own events promotion company, Fresh Marketing, in 2011.

Beaty was also still involved with the Indiana football program. In April he tweeted a photo of a Zoom call he was on with coach Tom Allen and several other alumni.

Allen released a statement about Beaty’s death on Monday:

“I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”

Former Indiana basketball star Eric Gordon tweeted about Beaty’s death early on Monday morning, as did Indianapolis Colts sideline reporter and radio broadcaster Larra Overton and several of Beaty’s former classmates and teammates.

R.I.P Chris Beaty

Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro. — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 1, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken. Chris was the most lively, positive person who had an immense passion for people & his community. I loved looking to find him on game days, sharing many hugs and smiles, chatting about our shared love of sports especially our beloved Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/riiQTkeuMo — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) June 1, 2020

This is me on the left. That is Chris in the second picture. There is 0 difference between us. No skin color, no accomplishments, no dollar value. This strikes way too close to home because he is my brother in way more than one way. Put the BS aside and love just love each other. pic.twitter.com/SvuDkeqQwa — . (@topsznmax) June 1, 2020

Went to IU with Chris and I am heartbroken😔 Great person and I pray for his family. I can’t believe this. — D Shad D 🧑🏾‍💼 (@ShadraS) June 1, 2020

Awful news. Chris was the kind of man we need in divisive times. Always a positive force. Rest In Peace, my friend. https://t.co/wJme5MlIDs — Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) June 1, 2020

The Indy Star reported that one suspect is in custody, but police wouldn’t confirm which shooting the suspect is related to.

