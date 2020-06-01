Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty shot and killed in Indianapolis violence

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

Former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed in Indianapolis over the weekend as violence erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office positively identified Beaty as the victim of one of several shootings that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Protests and violence have taken place in the downtown area of Indianapolis for the past three nights to protest police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death in police custody, but it’s not clear if any of the shootings were directly tied to those actions.

Beaty, 38, was a lineman at Indiana from 2000 to 2004. Since graduating he’d become a local business leader, running several nightclubs in the area and opening his own events promotion company, Fresh Marketing, in 2011.

Beaty was also still involved with the Indiana football program. In April he tweeted a photo of a Zoom call he was on with coach Tom Allen and several other alumni.

Allen released a statement about Beaty’s death on Monday:

“I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”

Former Indiana basketball star Eric Gordon tweeted about Beaty’s death early on Monday morning, as did Indianapolis Colts sideline reporter and radio broadcaster Larra Overton and several of Beaty’s former classmates and teammates.

The Indy Star reported that one suspect is in custody, but police wouldn’t confirm which shooting the suspect is related to.

