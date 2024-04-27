Former Illinois forward sticking around Big Ten for final season

Former Illinois forward Luke Goode announced Friday that he is transferring to Indiana, remaining in the Big Ten for his final season of eligibility. Goode entered the portal on Monday, quickly finding a new home in Bloomington.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound athlete is from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he’ll now get to live out his chance to play for his favorite childhood team. Wisconsin was reportedly interested in acquiring Goode from the portal, but ultimately once again came up empty.

Goode was a four-star athlete coming out of high school, joining Brad Underwood’s squad in 2021. He spent four seasons with Illinois, most recently averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from deep in 2023-2024.

The Badgers have yet to add a player in the portal after losing eight players as transfers following the 2023-2024 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire