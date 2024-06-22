Former Illini selected for US Olympic tennis team

(WCIA) — A former national champion at Illinois is heading to his third Olympic games.

Rajeev Ram was selected as one of 11 athletes and only six men to represent Team USA in the tennis competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ram was a member of the 2003 undefeated Illinois tennis team that went on to win a national champion. He was named an All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

He sits sixth in the Association of Tennis Professionals doubles rankings and has won three straight US doubles championships. He won silver at the 2016 Olympics in the mixed doubles, playing alongside Venus Williams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.